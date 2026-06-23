Mona Singh opens up on building a career on her own terms; says, “I have achieved all this myself with hard work”

Actress Mona Singh has opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry, crediting passion, discipline, and perseverance for helping her build a successful career. The actress, who has consistently delivered notable performances across television, films, and digital platforms, reflected on the hard work that has brought her to where she is today.

Mona Singh opens up on building a career on her own terms; says, “I have achieved all this myself with hard work”

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Mona shared how staying committed to her craft and maintaining the right mindset have guided her throughout her professional journey. “I have always felt that if you have the right intention, have passion for your work, love your craft more, be disciplined, then you will definitely get the work. I have always watched their movies since childhood, and now I meet them, I am working with them, they know me. I just feel very happy and proud that I have achieved all this myself with hard work,” she said.

Mona is currently enjoying a busy phase in her career with several exciting projects in the pipeline. She has recently been associated with titles such as Happy Patel, Border 2, Kohraa Season 2, Subedaar, and Maa Ka Sum, further strengthening her presence across different formats and genres.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming comedy-drama web series Pritam And Pedro, which is slated to premiere on July 3, 2026, on JioHotstar. The series has been created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun. It stars Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani in lead roles, with Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh playing pivotal parts.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, Hirani highlighted the emotional core of the story and the unique bond between its central characters.

“What excited me most about this story was the relationship at its heart. Pritam and Pedro come from completely different worlds and see life very differently, but they are forced into a journey together. I’ve always been drawn to stories about people, their contradictions, their vulnerabilities, and the unexpected relationships they form along the way. This series allowed us to explore all of that while having a lot of fun with the world and characters,” he said.

With an impressive lineup of projects and a career built through determination and dedication, Mona continues to inspire aspiring actors with her self-made success story.

Also Read : Mona Singh undergoes stunning physical transformation for her upcoming show Paan Parda Zarda

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