Sunny Deol and Tillotama Shome recently shared a warm exchange on social media that has caught the attention of fans. Ahead of the release of their upcoming film Ikka, Sunny left a heartfelt comment on Tillotama's Instagram post, appreciating their experience of working together and expressing hope that they would collaborate again.

Sunny Deol hopes to work again with Ikka co-star Tillotama Shome; actress reacts

Tillotama had shared a post reflecting on Ikka, prompting several reactions from her followers. Among the comments was one from Sunny Deol, who wrote, "It was so wonderful working with you. HOPE to work together soooon ❤️."

The message stood out as Sunny, who is generally reserved on social media, rarely posts such personal notes publicly.

Responding to the actor's comment, Tillotama expressed her happiness and appreciation.

"Aaaaaaaaaaa this message makes me so happy!!!!!!! You are a man of few words and so this message means even more to me. HOPE eternal. Without Hope, am nothing," she replied.

The interaction quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom appreciated the mutual respect shared by the two actors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Ikka is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Tillotama Shome, Akshaye Khanna and Dia Mirza in key roles.

While the makers have kept several details about the film under wraps, the exchange between Sunny and Tillotama has added to the anticipation surrounding the project, giving audiences a glimpse of the camaraderie shared by the cast off screen.

Also Read: Sunny Deol gets emotional over ‘Dharmendra’s son’ credit in Ikka trailer: “Main hamesha papa ka beta hoon…”

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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