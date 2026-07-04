National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has returned to theatre after nearly 25 years with the stage production Naqaab. The play also marks a personal milestone for the actor, as he shares the stage for the first time with his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, who is making her acting debut.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui makes stage comeback after 25 years with daughter Shora

Widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's most accomplished performers, Nawazuddin began his acting journey in theatre before establishing himself in films. His latest project marks a return to the medium that played a key role in shaping his craft.

The production is especially significant for the Siddiqui family, with Shora stepping into acting through the same play. Their on-stage collaboration marks the first time the father-daughter duo has performed together.

Naqaab is described as a play that blends suspense, humour and unexpected twists, while serving as Nawazuddin's long-awaited return to live theatre.

Over the years, Nawazuddin has built a distinguished career with performances across critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. Despite his success in cinema, he has often acknowledged the importance of theatre in his artistic journey.

His return to the stage with Naqaab therefore represents a full-circle moment, reconnecting with the platform where he first honed his skills as a performer.

At the same time, the play introduces a new chapter for Shora Siddiqui as she begins her acting career alongside her father. Their collaboration adds a personal dimension to the production, making Naqaab both a professional milestone and a family moment.

As audiences prepare to watch Nawazuddin back on stage after a long gap, Naqaab brings together an experienced actor revisiting his roots and a newcomer taking her first steps into the world of performance.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui announces theatre comeback with Naqaab; says, “Returning to the stage after nearly 25 years feels like coming home”

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