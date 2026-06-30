Sunny Deol turned emotional while reacting to a heartfelt tribute to his late father, Dharmendra, featured in the trailer of his upcoming courtroom drama, Ikka. The trailer, which was unveiled on Monday, stars Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Tillotama Shome. One of its most touching moments comes in the end credits, where Sunny is introduced as "Dharmendra's son, Sunny Deol", a tribute that resonated deeply with fans.

Sunny Deol gets emotional over ‘Dharmendra’s son’ credit in Ikka trailer: “Main hamesha papa ka beta hoon…”

During the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Sunny was asked about the makers' decision to credit him as "Dharmendra's son." Responding emotionally, the actor said, "Main hamesha papa ka beta hoon aur waise hi rahunga... bas isse aage kuch nahi..."

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. Widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's greatest stars, he delivered memorable performances in classics such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Anupama. Celebrated for his versatility and immense contribution to Indian cinema, Dharmendra's legacy continues to inspire generations of actors and movie lovers.

The trailer of Ikka offers a glimpse into a gripping courtroom drama centred on personal history, family bonds, and moral dilemmas. Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes legal battle, the film follows celebrated lawyer Arjun Mehra, played by Sunny Deol, who is forced to defend a man from his past, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

As the case unfolds, it reopens old wounds and tests Arjun's ability to balance personal loyalties, family responsibilities, and professional ethics.

Tillotama Shome plays a determined public prosecutor seeking justice, while Dia Mirza essays the role of a wife and mother striving to keep her family together amid mounting uncertainty.

The film also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shishir Sharma, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in key roles. Ikka is written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, and produced by Alchemy Films.

Ikka is set to premiere on Netflix on July 10.

Also Read : Ikka trailer launch: Dia Mirza asks, “Am I going to get into a lot of trouble for SLAPPING Akshaye Khanna?”; Sunny Deol assures her, “Why are you so worried? You’re playing MY wife!”

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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