Playback singer Shilpa Rao has spoken about her experience of recording 'Massacre', one of the latest songs from the recently released film Alpha. The track, featuring Alia Bhatt, was recently released and has attracted attention for its energetic composition and theme centred on courage and determination.

Shilpa Rao says Alpha song ‘Massacre’ embodies the spirit of a “fearless, unapologetic woman”

Ahead of the song's release, Alia Bhatt and her co-star Sharvari had shared a short preview of 'Massacre' on their Instagram Stories while on a drive together. The teaser generated considerable excitement among fans, who were eager to hear the full track.

Reflecting on the recording process, Shilpa Rao said the song stood out for its emotional depth and message. "'Massacre' is much more than just a high-energy song for me. It embodies the spirit of a woman who is fearless, unapologetic and completely owns her power. While recording it, I didn't just sing the lyrics; I truly felt every word. I connected deeply with the emotion behind the song and genuinely enjoyed every single moment in the studio," she said.

The singer added that the lyrics and composition resonated with her because of what they represent. "Every lyric and every note celebrates the strength women carry within them, the courage to lead, fight and rise above every challenge. This song is a response to everyone who has ever said, 'You can't do it' or 'You won't make it.' This is more than just a song. It's an anthem for the alpha in every girl," she shared.

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Calling the project a memorable addition to her career, Shilpa said, "Being a part of Alpha and lending my voice to a song with such a powerful message has been an incredibly special experience."

Alpha is one of the upcoming films from the YRF Spy Universe and stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. The film has generated significant anticipation as it marks the first female-led spy thriller in the franchise.

With 'Massacre' now out, the song has added to the buzz surrounding the film, while Shilpa Rao's comments offer a glimpse into the creative process behind one of its key tracks.

Also Read: Shilpa Rao elevates Falcon Festival 2025 with landmark performance that draws record-breaking audience

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