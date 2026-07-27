Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan has completed 300 episodes. Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the show premiered in September 2025 and stars Sheizaan Khan as Siddhu and Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha in lead roles. The show follows a family drama that also touches on socially relevant themes.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan completes 300 episodes; Sheizaan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu thank fans

Viewers have expressed support for the show on social media through campaigns including #SnehaKiAwaaz and #BringSneDhuTogether. Marking the milestone, lead actors Amandeep Sidhu and Sheizaan Khan shared their thoughts on the journey so far.

Amandeep Sidhu said, “Reaching the 300-episode milestone of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is an incredibly emotional and special moment for me. Every day on set has been a journey of learning, growth, and gratitude. The immense love that the audience has showered on Sneha and the show is the biggest reward we could have asked for. It’s truly heartening to see the show consistently perform so well on the TRP charts, and that only motivates us to give our best with every episode. A heartfelt thank you to our viewers for believing in our story and standing by us throughout this beautiful journey.”

Sheizaan Khan said, “Completing 300 episodes of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan is a proud milestone for our entire team. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion that everyone puts in every single day. What makes this achievement even more special is the unwavering support and affection we’ve received from our audience, along with the show’s consistent performance on the TRP charts. Knowing that our work resonates with viewers inspires us to keep raising the bar. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has been a part of this journey, and I hope we continue entertaining audiences for many more episodes to come.”

With Durgawati (Indira Krishna) now in police custody, the story enters a new phase, with the makers indicating upcoming twists and confrontations for Sneha, Siddhu, and the rest of the family.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta and airs on Zee TV at 9:00 pm.

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