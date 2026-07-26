With less than three weeks to go for its release, the promotions of Batwara 1947 will be taken to the next level this week, as the trailer of the much-awaited film will finally be unveiled in a few days. In a unique initiative, the launch will be held in two different cities on two consecutive days.

EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 trailer to be launched at Jaipur’s iconic single-screen cinema, Raj Mandir, on July 28; Mumbai event on July 29

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “On Tuesday, July 28, the trailer of Batwara 1947 will be unveiled in the iconic single-screen cinema, Raj Mandir in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Fans and local media will be invited to catch the trailer and also catch a glimpse of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi.”

The source added, “Raj Mandir serves as the perfect venue for such events in Rajasthan. It has hosted several launches previously, so the management has experience handling fans and stars. Moreover, the single-screen is one-of-a-kind in the country in terms of ambience, screen and sound quality, etc. Also, it’s a theatre close to Sunny Deol’s heart. He promoted the re-release of his cult classic, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001), as part of promotions of Gadar 2 (2023) and the response was extraordinary. He then returned to Raj Mandir to promote Jaat (2025) as well. Both films were successful and, in a way, promotional events at Raj Mandir have proved to be a lucky charm for the actor.”

The source then said, “The next day, July 29, a similar event will be held for media and fans in Mumbai.” Batwara 1947 is produced by superstar Aamir Khan, and he’s also expected to be present at both the events.

Besides Sunny Deol, Batwara 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The film is highly awaited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi and moreover, it is produced by Aamir Khan.

Batwara 1947 is based on the play, ‘Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya’, by Syed Asghar Wajahat. The Partition-era story revolves around a Muslim family which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and she also strikes a rare bond with the Muslim immigrants.

Also Read: BREAKING: Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 passed with an ‘A’ certificate by CBFC

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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