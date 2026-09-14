Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, has added a new Mercedes-Benz to her car collection. Sunita was spotted at a luxury car dealership in Mumbai with her daughter, Tina Ahuja, as they arrived to take delivery of the new vehicle.



The mother-daughter duo was seen at the dealership before leaving with the new car. Their appearance also caught the attention of the paparazzi, who gathered around to capture pictures of the vehicle. During the interaction, Sunita responded to the photographers with a light-hearted remark. She said, “Humari gaadi toh aane se pehle hi bahut famous ho gayi hai!”

Sunita Ahuja expands her luxury car collection with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz

Tina accompanied her mother during the delivery ceremony. The two also participated in a traditional puja at the dealership, with Tina seen breaking a coconut as part of the ritual before they drove away in the new Mercedes-Benz.

The latest purchase adds to the Ahuja family's collection of premium cars. Sunita has previously been seen travelling in luxury vehicles, including a BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine that Govinda had gifted her on an earlier occasion.

Sunita and Tina's appearance at the dealership comes as the family adds another luxury vehicle to its garage. The new Mercedes-Benz was subsequently driven out onto the streets of Mumbai following the traditional ceremony.

Also Read : Sunita Ahuja urges Bollywood to contribute to Nepal flood relief; says, “Nepal is my matrabhoomi”

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