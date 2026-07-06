Sumona Chakravarti undergoes stage IV endometriosis surgery, opens up about recovery and online trolling: “I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath”

Sumona Chakravarti has finally returned to social media after staying away from the public eye for nearly two months, revealing that she underwent surgery for Stage IV endometriosis after the condition worsened despite years of treatment. The actor, best known for her work on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared an emotional and candid note detailing her health journey, recovery, and renewed outlook on life.

Sumona Chakravarti undergoes stage IV endometriosis surgery, opens up about recovery and online trolling: “I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath”

Explaining her prolonged absence from social media, Sumona said she had been “living under a rock for the last two months” as she focused on healing both physically and emotionally following the procedure.

The actress, who first spoke publicly about her battle with Stage IV endometriosis in 2021, revealed that despite managing the condition for years, it had progressed significantly, making surgery unavoidable.

Sharing details of the procedure, Sumona wrote, “On 4th May, I underwent surgery for the excision of my endometriosis, which had unfortunately progressed massively despite me trying to manage it for years. I guess it was finally time for me to say goodbye to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

She added that the past two months have been dedicated entirely to her recovery and that she is now in a much better place. Sumona also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her medical team, thanking her doctor and everyone involved in her treatment for their care and support. She described them as “nothing less than angels.”

Beyond discussing her health, Sumona also addressed the online trolling and objectification she has experienced over the years. Speaking about the nature of social media interactions, she wrote, “Good folks don't really engage publicly. They read. They like it. They sometimes message me privately. And they move on.”

Reflecting on the challenges female actors often face online, she added, “So, what's the solution? Yes, I am an actor. A female one. I'll attract a certain gentry. It comes with the territory. I am going to continue working and acting till my very last breath.”

Clarifying the intention behind her post, Sumona said she did not share her experience for sympathy or publicity but in the hope that it might help someone dealing with a similar condition. She also opened up about the emotional impact of the physical scars left behind by the surgery.

Talking about her recovery, she wrote, “Post-surgery, I now have three visible scars on my abdomen. Do I know they'll fade with time? YES. Do they still bother me every time I see them? Also YES!! But then I remind myself-SCARS & MEMORIES ARE PROOF OF A LIFE LIVED.”

With her honest account, Sumona has shed light on the realities of living with endometriosis while encouraging others to embrace healing, resilience, and self-acceptance despite life's challenges.

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