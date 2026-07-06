Kriti Sanon reveals why she chose contrasting roles in Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2: “I don’t think one is better than the other”

Kriti Sanon has spoken about taking on two contrasting romantic films back-to-back, saying she enjoys projects that allow her to explore different emotions and characters. The actor recently reflected on her experiences working on Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2, explaining how each film challenged her in its own way.

Kriti Sanon reveals why she chose contrasting roles in Tere Ishk Mein and Cocktail 2: “I don’t think one is better than the other”

While Tere Ishk Mein demanded emotional intensity, Cocktail 2 offered a lighter and more carefree experience, giving Kriti the opportunity to shift gears soon after completing a demanding role.

Speaking about the difference between the two films, Kriti said, "I enjoy both as they challenge me differently. Tere Ishk Mein was emotionally intense and required a lot from me as an actor. I felt drained when I wrapped that film and didn't have it in me to do another intense one immediately."

The actor added that Cocktail 2 arrived at the right time, allowing her to embrace a different energy.

"Cocktail 2 felt refreshing because it allowed me to explore a lighter, happier and quirkier energy. I don't think one is better than the other. I like that I can move between different worlds," she shared.

Kriti's comments highlight the contrasting nature of the two films. While Tere Ishk Mein required her to portray a more emotionally layered character, Cocktail 2 gave her the chance to step into a lighter romantic space with a different tone.

Also Read: Stebin Ben reacts to questions about the wedding plans of Kriti Sanon; says, “There is no hurry”

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