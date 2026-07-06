From timeless anarkalis to graceful sarees and lehengas, these young stars prove that classic Indian silhouettes never go out of style.

Fashion trends may come and go, but the charm of classic Indian ethnic wear remains timeless. Among the many styles making a comeback, elegant white ensembles inspired by vintage Indian fashion continue to stand out for their understated sophistication. Whether it's flowing anarkalis, graceful sarees, embroidered salwar suits or traditional lehengas, these looks strike the perfect balance between heritage and contemporary style.

6 Gen-Z actresses redefining old-money ethnic fashion in elegant white ensembles

Here's a look at six Gen-Z actresses who have embraced the old-money aesthetic with stunning white ethnic ensembles.

Aneet Padda

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Aneet Padda offers a contemporary interpretation of a classic white saree by pairing it with a halterneck blouse featuring delicate detailing. While the blouse introduces a modern element, the drape retains its traditional essence, resulting in a look that feels both fresh and rooted in heritage.

Ananya Panday

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Ananya Panday gives the classic anarkali a regal touch in a pristine white floor-length outfit. Styled with a sleek bun decorated with fresh roses and layered with ornate jewellery, the look combines traditional elegance with modern styling, making it both sophisticated and festive.

Sharvari

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Sharvari brings old-world charm to life in a printed lehenga paired with a white dupatta finished with delicate dangling details. Heavy Kundan jewellery elevates the ensemble, allowing the intricate craftsmanship and traditional styling to make a statement.

Triptii Dimri

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Triptii Dimri channels vintage Bollywood elegance in a white anarkali featuring an intricately embroidered border along the dupatta. The flowing silhouette is complemented by statement jewellery, while a pair of classic mojaris completes the traditional look. The ensemble captures the timeless appeal of old-school Indian fashion with a refined finish.

Pratibha Ranta

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Pratibha Ranta opts for a delicately embroidered white palazzo set adorned with floral detailing and paired with a net blouse. Keeping the styling minimal, she lets the craftsmanship of the outfit take centre stage, accessorising only with traditional jewellery that enhances the vintage-inspired aesthetic.

Sara Arjun

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Sara Arjun embraces timeless ethnic dressing in an embroidered white anarkali featuring detailed work around the neckline, sleeves and hemline. She completes the look with oxidised silver jewellery, adding a subtle contrast while preserving the outfit's vintage appeal.

From elegant anarkalis to timeless sarees and lehengas, these actresses demonstrate that white ethnic wear remains a wardrobe staple that effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary fashion sensibilities.

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