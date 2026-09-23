The actress opens up about her growing ambitions, why she doesn’t consider her drive “greed” and the kind of roles she wants to take on.

Shehnaaz Gill has made it clear that she does not see herself slowing down when it comes to her career. The actress, who has continued to explore different opportunities, opened up to Bollywood Hungama about her desire to achieve more only grows with every milestone. For Shehnaaz, wanting to do better is not about being dissatisfied with what she has achieved, but about continuing to challenge herself.

EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill says she doesn’t want to stop working: “I don’t want to be satisfied”

“Achievements are never something that stop for me. I feel that as I keep getting more and more, my desire— will keep increasing. So I want to keep working and continue working. I don’t want to stop,” the actress said.

The actress also opened up about why she does not want to be “satisfied” after achieving one particular goal. According to her, wanting more is a natural part of human nature, and she does not see that desire as something that should make her stop pursuing new opportunities. “Why would I become satisfied just because I got one thing? No, I don’t want to be satisfied. And anyway, human beings are such a creature that if they get a little of something— They want a little more and a little more,” Gill told Bollywood Hungama.

Shehnaaz, however, drew a distinction between ambition and greed. While she wants to continue working harder and taking on more, she believes the word “greed” carries a negative connotation. “You can’t call it greed. You can say that I did something well and I want to work harder, I want to do more and I want more. I want to keep doing better. Greed is negative,” she stated.

Apart from her ambition, Shehnaaz also spoke about the kind of roles she wants to explore at this stage of her career. Rather than limiting herself to a particular genre or character type, the actress says she wants to experiment and take up parts that leave an impact, regardless of their screen time. She went on to say, “I’m still very, very fresh. I feel I should try everything. I don’t have any particular preference. I want to do impactful roles in life. So whatever comes my way, I’ll listen to it. And if I understand that, yes, my character is taking the story forward— That the story will make people remember that I played this character, even if it was only for two minutes - I want to do that.” Shehnaaz concluded, “I think it’s still the beginning. So every character is welcome.”

With her focus on continuing to work and experimenting with different parts, Shehnaaz appears keen to approach the next phase of her career without putting a limit on what she wants to achieve.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill on shelved film 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh: “Kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hoti hai”

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