The veteran filmmaker shared a heartfelt note for Imtiaz Ali and the film’s cast after watching the partition-era romantic drama in theatres.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has joined the growing list of industry personalities appreciating Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga. Taking to social media, the acclaimed director shared a heartfelt note after watching the film and praised both its storytelling and performances.

Subhash Ghai praises Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, calls it a ‘beautiful poetic love story’; Vedang Raina reacts

Known for films such as Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, and Taal, Ghai expressed his admiration for Imtiaz Ali’s narrative style while also acknowledging the efforts of the cast and crew. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote, “My heartiest congratulations to my director friend #IMTIAZ ALI for making such a beautiful poetic love story in his unique style of narrative with cinematic achievements on big screen. MAI WAPIS AAUNGA ?? I saw yesterday ?? KUDOS to him n his entire team with deep performance of #nasseer uddin shah n pleasure to watch new talent #vedang Raina n sharvari with veteran #Daljit Dosanjh. Film deserves all applause for attempting a classic narrative. My all blessings to dear Imtiaz.”

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and members of the film fraternity. Among those who responded was actor Vedang Raina, who expressed his gratitude for the praise coming from a filmmaker of Ghai’s stature. Reacting to the post, Vedang commented, “Sir! Coming from you this means the world. Thank you so much sir.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)



Main Vaapas Aaunga has been attracting attention for its emotional narrative and period setting. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the romantic drama is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India and intertwines themes of love, memory, loss, and family history.

The story revolves around Ishar Singh, played by Diljit Dosanjh, who, while on his deathbed, revisits memories of a long-lost love from the Partition era. As he recounts his past, his grandson embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind a relationship that remained unfinished for decades. The narrative unfolds across timelines, exploring personal histories against one of the most significant chapters in the subcontinent’s past.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina. Supporting roles are played by Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani, and Danish Pandor.

With positive reactions continuing to emerge from audiences and industry figures alike, Main Vaapas Aaunga remains a topic of discussion for its storytelling, performances, and exploration of love across generations. Subhash Ghai’s latest endorsement adds another notable voice to the conversation surrounding the film’s theatrical run.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office: Imtiaz Ali film is WINNING over audiences, Monday is GREATER than Friday, also BIGGER than last Monday

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