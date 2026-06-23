Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha may have built a strong presence in the digital world with over a million subscribers on YouTube, but she insists that acting remains her true passion. The actress recently spoke about her journey in cinema, the evolving beauty standards in Indian films, and the influence of her mother’s timeless skincare practices while attending Amazon Beautyverse.

Sonakshi Sinha gets candid about content creation; says, “I’m not making it my main source of income”

Having spent over 15 years in the film industry, Sonakshi views content creation as an extension of her connection with audiences rather than a full-time profession. Through her makeup tutorials and personal vlogs, she has cultivated a loyal online following, but she does not see it as her primary career path.

Speaking about her presence on digital platforms, Sonakshi said, “The digital space has really flourished in the last few years, and it's also a great way for me to reach my audience directly, which is why I'm on it. This is something that I can do by being my authentic self, and that's why it doesn't feel like work but fun. I’m not making it my main source of income. It will always be a by-product of what I’m doing.”

The actress emphasized that while she enjoys engaging with fans online, acting will always remain at the heart of her professional journey. Sonakshi also reflected on how beauty has been represented in Indian cinema over the years. Describing beauty as limitless, she praised the film industry for showcasing diverse forms of beauty through generations of actresses.

“I love the fact that Indian cinema has been able to represent beauty in its true form right from the very beginning. There have been icons, actresses who have really come into their own, actresses who carry a part of themselves and show that to the people when it comes to beauty. Cinema does have a very big part to play in how it influences and shapes beauty, trends, and standards,” she explained.

The actress, daughter of veteran actors-turned-politicians Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, also shared one of her mother’s cherished beauty philosophies. Talking about Poonam Sinha’s approach to skincare, Sonakshi revealed, “She believes in not tampering with your face too much and likes to rub aloe vera on her skin all day.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth Bhagat, Director at Amazon Beauty, highlighted the scale of this year’s Amazon Beautyverse. He said, “This is our biggest Amazon Beautyverse yet, bringing together over 700 creators and more than 70 brands to kick off a three-to-four-week beauty festival leading up to Prime Day. For the first time, we've launched a dedicated online Beautyverse storefront, allowing customers nationwide to experience exclusive celebrity content, beauty secrets, and exciting new global launches from brands like Paula’s Choice, Dolce & Gabbana, and specialised Japanese and Australian beauty lines. We are seeing an incredible response, especially from tier-2 cities and beyond, as we make these premium global trends accessible to everyone across India.”

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the film System and continues to balance her acting commitments with her growing digital presence.

Also Read : Weeks after turning 39, Sonakshi Sinha gives a peek into her London birthday trip!

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