The channel will air a curated lineup of landmark films from the production house on June 28, marking a milestone in its storytelling journey.

Sony MAX has announced a special programming initiative to commemorate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, the banner behind several acclaimed and commercially successful films over the past two decades. The celebration, scheduled for June 28, 2026, will feature a day-long showcase of films produced under the banner, along with a specially created brand film featuring Aamir Khan.

Sony MAX to celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions with special film festival and exclusive brand film featuring Aamir Khan

The initiative brings together two established names in the entertainment space. While Sony MAX has remained one of India's leading movie channels, Aamir Khan Productions has built a reputation for backing stories that have resonated with audiences across generations. Through this collaboration, the channel aims to revisit some of the production house’s most notable cinematic offerings and their impact on popular culture.

As part of the special event, Sony MAX will air a curated selection of films from the Aamir Khan Productions library. The lineup includes titles such as Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Secret Superstar, and Sitaare Zameen Par. Over the years, these films have garnered both critical acclaim and audience appreciation, while also addressing themes ranging from education and personal growth to resilience and aspiration.

In addition to the film marathon, Sony MAX has also produced a special brand film titled ‘Match Made in Heaven’. Featuring Aamir Khan, the campaign has been designed exclusively for the channel’s viewers. According to the makers, the film highlights the association between Sony MAX’s long-standing focus on cinema and Aamir Khan Productions’ commitment to storytelling-driven content.

Speaking about the milestone, Aamir Khan, Director and Founder, Aamir Khan Productions, said, “As we celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, I am deeply grateful for the love our films have received over the years. Cinema has the power to entertain, inspire and bring people together, and I am delighted that all our films are on Sony MAX. They have been wonderful partners in taking these stories to audiences across every corner of India.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony MAX (@sonymax)



Founded in 2001, Aamir Khan Productions has been associated with a number of films that have left a significant mark on Indian cinema. Beginning with the Oscar-nominated period drama Lagaan, the production house has consistently explored a diverse range of subjects and genres while maintaining a focus on character-driven narratives.

The upcoming television event will serve as both a retrospective of the banner’s body of work and a celebration of its contribution to Hindi cinema over the past 25 years. For viewers, it presents an opportunity to revisit some of the production house’s most memorable films in a single-day showcase.

The Aamir Khan Productions 25-Year Celebration will air exclusively on Sony MAX on June 28, 2026.

Also Read: 25 Years of Lagaan: Akhilendra Mishra reveals UNHEARD trivia: “It is the ONLY film in the world shot in a single schedule lasting 6 months”; adds, “We would listen to Gayatri Mantra. One day, Aamir Khan asked me its meaning…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.