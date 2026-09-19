Filmmaker and educator Subhash Ghai has congratulated actor Ishita Deshmukh following the selection of Gondhal as India’s official entry for the Oscars. Deshmukh, who plays the lead in the Marathi film, is an alumna of the Whistling Woods Actor Studio, making the recognition a notable milestone for the institute as well as the actor.

Subhash Ghai celebrates Ishita Deshmukh as Gondhal becomes India’s official Oscar entry

Ghai took to Instagram to share his reaction to the film’s selection and Ishita’s association with the project. Highlighting her training at Whistling Woods International, he wrote, “Oscar matters. Today Whistling Woods International is proud of our Ishita Deshmukh, an alumnus from Whistling Woods Actor Studio, for her Marathi film Gondhal, which has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscar Awards.”

Gondhal, written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, was selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards. The film’s selection has brought attention to its team, including Deshmukh, who leads the cast. Ghai also extended his congratulations to Davakhar and acknowledged Deshmukh’s work in the film. In his message, the filmmaker offered “special congratulations” to the writer-director and praised Ishita for her “outstanding performance” in Gondhal.

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For Deshmukh, the recognition comes after a career that includes work across television and cinema. Ghai also recalled her earlier association with Mukta Arts Films, where she played the lead role in Jaanaki, a Doordarshan television drama that ran for 208 episodes.

The actor’s work has also received recognition at the Filmfare Awards, where she won the Best Debut award earlier this year.

Deshmukh’s association with Whistling Woods Actor Studio adds another aspect to the film’s Oscar journey, with Ghai using the occasion to highlight the institute’s role in training emerging performers. However, the recognition for Gondhal comes from the film’s selection as India’s official Oscar entry, with the wider team now moving into the next stage of the Academy Awards process. Concluding his message, Ghai extended his wishes to the film’s team and Deshmukh, writing, “We cheer and bless the team of Gondhal and Ishita.”

As Gondhal begins its journey towards the 99th Academy Awards, Deshmukh’s performance and her journey from theatre and television to leading a film selected as India’s official entry have become part of the conversation surrounding the Marathi film.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur celebrates Marathi Film Gondhal as India’s official Oscar entry for 2027; says, “What a moment of pride”

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