The actor shared a glimpse of his time with the veteran actress on Instagram, recalling memories of classic Indian cinema.

Jackie Shroff recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of his time with veteran actress Shubha Kote, giving his followers a look at a candid moment between two personalities associated with different generations of Indian cinema. The actor took to Instagram to post a short video featuring Shubha, with the simple gesture drawing attention from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Jackie Shroff shares heartwarming moment with veteran actress Shubha Kote; watch video

In the video, Jackie can be seen spending time with Shubha Kote and affectionately wrapping a shawl around her. The gesture came across as a warm, familial moment, with Jackie tending to the veteran actress with fondness. Along with the video, Jackie expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with Shubha and revisit memories associated with the golden era of Indian cinema. He also acknowledged Shubha’s daughter, Bhavana Balsavar, in his message.

“Grateful for moments spent with legends! Reliving fond memories of classic Indian cinema with the ever graceful Shubha Khote ji,” Jackie wrote.

The video soon received reactions from followers and industry insiders, who responded to the interaction between the actor and the veteran actress. The moment also offered a glimpse into Jackie’s affection for senior artistes and his connection with the legacy of Hindi cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)



Shubha Kote has been a familiar face in Indian cinema for several decades, having worked across films and television during a career spanning multiple generations. Her work has made her a recognisable presence in classic Hindi films, while her association with the industry has continued through her family.

For Jackie, the interaction comes as another personal moment shared with his followers on social media, where the actor frequently posts glimpses from his life, meetings and memories. Rather than being centred around a film announcement or professional update, the latest post focused on his time with Shubha and the warmth of their interaction.

The shawl gesture became the standout moment of the video, with Jackie’s affectionate manner towards Shubha adding to the emotional quality of the post. His accompanying message further framed the meeting as an opportunity to revisit memories of classic Indian cinema.

The video has since been met with love from followers, highlighting the continued affection audiences have for both Jackie Shroff and Shubha Kote.

Also Read: Jackie Shroff recalls how his mother sparked his love for nature: “My mother was very fond of flowers”

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