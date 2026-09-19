The Santosh Davakhar directorial has been selected as India’s entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

Mrunal Thakur celebrates Marathi Film Gondhal as India’s official Oscar entry for 2027; says, “What a moment of pride”

Marathi cinema has marked a significant moment with Gondhal being selected as India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards. Actress Mrunal Thakur has now reacted to the announcement, congratulating filmmaker Santosh Davakhar and the entire team of the Marathi thriller.

Mrunal Thakur celebrates Marathi Film Gondhal as India’s official Oscar entry for 2027; says, “What a moment of pride”

Taking to social media, Mrunal celebrated the film’s selection and highlighted its significance for Marathi cinema. She wrote, "Marathi cinema at the Oscars! What a moment of pride. Congratulations Santosh Davakhar sir and the entire team of Gondhal," she penned on her social media handle.

Directed and written by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is a Marathi-language thriller featuring Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Kishor Kadam, Suresh Vishwakarma, Nishad Bhoir, Anuj Prabhu and Vitthal Kale in key roles. The film has also made its presence felt on the festival circuit, having been nominated for the Golden Peacock Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India. Davakhar won the Best Director Award in the Silver Peacock category.

Gondhal was selected as India’s official entry from a list of 33 films considered by the selection committee, which was chaired by P Seshadri. The film will now represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The selection also marks another notable chapter for Marathi cinema at the Oscars. Gondhal becomes the fourth Marathi film to be selected as India’s official Oscar entry, following Shwaas in 2005, Harishchandrachi Factory in 2009 and Court in 2015.

The film has also attracted attention for its filmmaking technique. According to the information shared about the project, Gondhal features a continuous 25-minute-long take, making it a notable technical element of the thriller.

With Gondhal now selected as India’s official entry, the film’s journey will continue on the international awards platform. Mrunal Thakur’s social media post adds to the reactions from the Indian film industry following the announcement, while the team led by Santosh Davakhar prepares for the next stage of the film’s Oscar campaign.

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