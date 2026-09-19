Construction is underway for two mountain properties inspired by the café featured in the show, with plans for artist residency spaces.

Vikrant Massey starrer Musafir Cafe is set to move beyond the screen, with two new cafés inspired by the show currently taking shape in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. An exclusive still from the construction of one of the upcoming spaces offers a glimpse of the project as the café begins to take shape against the mountain landscape.

Vikrant Massey starrer Musafir Cafe expands beyond screen as cafés take shape in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; see pic

Massey, who played Chander in Musafir Cafe, is associated with the development of the two properties, which are being designed to recreate the look and feel of the café featured in the show. While retaining elements of the original space, the upcoming cafés will also be adapted to their respective mountain settings.

The project is planned as more than just a recreation of the fictional café. According to the information available, the two locations will also include around 20 rooms intended for artist residencies. This aspect of the project is expected to add another dimension to the spaces, allowing them to function beyond their role as cafés.

The still from the making shows construction underway, with stone-and-wood elements visible as the structure develops amid the surrounding hills. The design aims to carry elements associated with the on-screen Musafir Cafe into a real-world setting while incorporating features suited to the locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In the series, Massey’s character Chander moves to the hills and builds a life around his café. The establishment becomes an important part of his journey and the world of the show. The decision to develop physical cafés inspired by that setting therefore extends an existing element of the series into real-life destinations.

The project also marks an expansion of Massey’s work beyond acting through his production house, Homemade Stories. While construction is currently underway, further details regarding the opening timelines and operations of the two cafés are awaited.

For now, the first glimpse from the construction site provides an indication of how the fictional café is being translated into a physical space. Once completed, the Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand properties are expected to combine the visual identity of Musafir Cafe with their respective mountain surroundings and the planned artist residency component.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey extends support to Mirzapur: The Movie after theatrical release, urges fans to “go and watch”

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