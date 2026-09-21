Sooraj Barjatya says, “Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of my MOST progressive films, while also keeping my values intact!”; shares grandfather Tarachand Barjatya’s FASCINATING “Super hit hai par mere kaam ki nahin hai” anecdote

Sooraj Barjatya, Himesh Reshammiya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari and producer Mahaveer Jain attended the title song launch of their film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House. The kind-hearted and humble Sooraj Barjatya explained why the theatre was chosen to launch the song and also spoke about his film.

Sooraj Barjatya says, “Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of my MOST progressive films, while also keeping my values intact!”; shares grandfather Tarachand Barjatya’s FASCINATING “Super hit hai par mere kaam ki nahin hai” anecdote

Sooraj Barjatya said, “I remember my school bus passing through Royal Opera House when I was a child. It was a huge cinema hall then. Bade hoardings lagte the and we used to wait 6 months to book the hall. It was a theatre meant for the whole family. I clearly remember watching Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) thrice in this cinema hall! Hence, which better venue than to launch the music of a family film than this family theatre (smiles)?”

He also explained why he prefers to make clean family entertainers, “I was 10-12 when a writer came to meet my grandfather (Rajshri founder, Tarachand Barjatya). He narrated several film ideas, including that of Bhai Ho Toh Aisa (1972). After listening to every story, my grandfather would tell him, 'Super hit hai par mere kaam ki nahin hai'! When the writer left, I asked him, 'Jab kahani superhit hai toh hum banate kyun nahin?'. He smiled and took me outside the room, where the Saraswati emblem, which is also our logo, was placed. He told me, ‘Main chahta hoon ki hamare yahaan aisi film banein jinme Saraswati ka vaas ho’!”

There were claps in the hall as Sooraj continued, “Today, my tauji, taya ji, chacha, chachi, everyone is seated here. If they are happy, then I feel their blessings are also with me!”

After the song was launched, Sooraj Barjatya continued, “Somewhere, I feel complete now. Even after so many years, people come to watch my cinema. My daughter and my son-in-law are here with their family. My sons are there, my in-laws are there and I even have two granddaughters at home. Toh ab main kuch dena chahta hoon. Honestly, this is one of the most progressive films of mine, while also keeping my values intact! Through this film, I want to convey how different generations can stay together.”

He raised laughs as he added, “I sometimes laugh that goodness dikhane mein main aur goodness karna chahta hoon! Toh woh mere apne issues hain. All I can say is that this is one of my progressive and favourite films.”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in cinemas on November 27.

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya album to have 6 songs; bonus song may be added to the film in Week 2; Himesh Reshammiya CONFESSES, “Maine haath pair jode to convince Sooraj Barjatya to add a seventh song!”

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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