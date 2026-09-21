Tiger Shroff, Remo D’Souza and Viccky Jain’s upcoming action film has completed its principal photography. The project, which marks Viccky Jain’s maiden production under VJ Frames, has concluded its shooting schedule after an extensive stint.

Viccky Jain’s first VJ Frames production starring Tiger Shroff and directed by Remo D’Souza wraps shoot

The film features Tiger Shroff in the lead, alongside Elvish Yadav, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Pashmina Roshan and Mukesh Gupta. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the project brings together an ensemble cast for what is being described as an action-driven film.

Presented by VJ Frames and produced under Insomnia Films, the film is produced by Viccky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta. Lizelle D’Souza serves as the co-producer.

The team marked the completion of the shoot on set, with Tiger Shroff, Remo D’Souza and Viccky Jain coming together for the wrap. The completion of principal photography now takes the project into its post-production phase.

Talking about the film and his first production under VJ Frames, Viccky Jain said, “Bringing this film together has been a very special experience for me, especially because it marks my first production under VJ Frames. From the energy on set to the scale and ambition of the film, every schedule has pushed us to create something that feels fresh and exciting. It has been an incredible team effort, and seeing the film come together with Remo, Dsouza, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan has made this journey all the more rewarding. We have now wrapped the shoot, and I’m really looking forward to sharing what we have created with the audience.”

The makers are yet to announce the official title of the film. Promotional material and further details about the project are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Also Read : Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav team up for Remo D’Souza’s action franchise as Viccky Jain launches VJ Frames

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