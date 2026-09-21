BREAKING: Yeh Prem Mol Liya album to have 6 songs; bonus song may be added to the film in Week 2; Himesh Reshammiya CONFESSES, “Maine haath pair jode to convince Sooraj Barjatya to add a seventh song!”

Sooraj Barjatya, Himesh Reshammiya, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari and producer Mahaveer Jain attended the title song launch of their film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House. The kind-hearted and humble Sooraj Barjatya spoke about the film in his style, while Himesh Reshammiya played to the gallery with his music performances and quotes.

BREAKING: Yeh Prem Mol Liya album to have 6 songs; bonus song may be added to the film in Week 2; Himesh Reshammiya CONFESSES, “Maine haath pair jode to convince Sooraj Barjatya to add a seventh song!”

Himesh Reshammiya confessed, “I think commercial as well while creating art. Sooraj ji ki picture mein apna music fit karna is a very big task. This is because he doesn’t compromise with the situation.”

He added, “If a director has approached you, then it is your responsibility to ensure you do your work with sincerity. At the same time, don’t try to change the world that the director has created. And also follow your audio value. If he only follows the director, that’s great, but then, in my opinion, he’s just a background music composer. However, you have been hired because the film needs hit songs. So, there are films where we force our songs. The idea is that every track of that album should be a hit. But Sooraj ji is an exception. Chahe kitna bhi bada hit gaana ho, woh nahin fit karne waale apne film mein. However, I have to try to convince him. Hence, I would fold my hands and touch his feet to convince him!”

The last sentence raised laughs. Himesh Reshammiya continued, “This went on for two months. Then finally, one morning, Sooraj ji would take a call. Out of 50-60 hit songs, he would choose just one or two. He gets convinced only when he genuinely feels that a song is right for the film. Mere haath-pair jodne se bhi kuch nahin hone waala!”

He further raised laughs as he revealed, “Even now, I am telling Sooraj ji, ‘Please add one more song. I request you’. But Sooraj ji, ‘No. I want only six songs’!”

However, Himesh Reshammiya upped the excitement as he added, “There’s a song that appears in the background at a certain point in the film. He told me, ‘I’ll play that song in theatres in the second week’! This has been Rajshri’s parampara, wherein they add a few scenes or songs, be it Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) or Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), after a week or two.”

Sooraj Barjatya explained why he was strict with certain aspects, “We took this decision as we were clear that we want to serve thali and not fast food!”

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in cinemas on November 27.

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya song launch: Sooraj Barjatya reveals “There was a joy in picturizing songs lasting three antaras…me, Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar are the LAST batch of directors who saw…”

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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