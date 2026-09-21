Richa Chadha is all set to showcase her non-fiction series Musafiri on YouTube from September 25. The eight-episode show explores the curious and lesser-explored side of Mumbai. In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Richa revealed that she had earlier planned to centre the show only around different festivals.

EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha reveals how Musafiri evolved from being festival-centric to Mumbai-centric: “I realized there are a lot of topics to cover”

“I was working on a document for some years, which involved research,” she said. “India has a lot of festivals that are celebrated by people of more than one community. For example, in Lalbaugcha Raja, the ones playing dhol are from different community. Similarly, there are some Hindu-Sikh festivals and the harvest festival in Kerala as well.”

Richa continued, “Initially, I had decided to do only on festivals. But then I realized that there are a lot of topics to cover here. Like how the British have been preserving their centuries old buildings, we have thousands of years old buildings. But not enough people know about it. So, from that lens I started working on it. I hope people appreciate it.”

A major point of attraction in Richa’s series is the Gilbert Hill located in Andheri, Mumbai. She was astonished to know from her researcher that the hill is said to be 65 million years old. Today, that hill is preserved simply because a temple is located on its top.

“I also knew as I had visited and shot around it. I used to wonder what kind of unusual mountain is this. It is absolutely straight, there is nothing on the sides, it has a temple, there is a net around and it is in the shape of a hexagon. I found it very fascinating. I explored the idea that when hyper-religious sentiment runs in the country, we should also study things that tell us that due to different faiths like Hindu and Islam, what all is still saved today,” she said.

When asked about the most challenging part of coming up with Musafiri, Richa said, “Just finding the time to do it properly. I am a new mom, I have a production company also, I act and there are screenings sometimes.”

Also Read: Richa Chadha unveils trailer of her first non-fiction series Musafiri; to premiere on YouTube

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