Sonu Sood recently shared his love for Mumbai’s first rainfall, recalling the carefree days of his childhood and encouraging people to embrace the monsoon with the same enthusiasm they had as kids.

Sonu Sood welcomes Mumbai rains with a heartwarming reminder to embrace childhood: “The rain returns, so do the memories”

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video of himself enjoying the season’s first showers. Reflecting on how rain evokes memories from the past, Sonu said, “Today, the first rain of Mumbai has started, and it's beautiful. When we were kids, we used to go out in the rain. We never used to think about it. We used to have all the fun. But when we started growing up, we used to think about it. Why did we go out in the rain when we were kids? We used to keep thinking about it.”

The actor went on to stress the importance of reconnecting with one’s inner child and making the most of the monsoon season. He added, “So, I think it's very important to reconnect with your childhood. If you don't go out in the rain in Mumbai, then what's the point of living in Mumbai? So, if you're living in Mumbai or any corner of the country, and you want to live your childhood again, then go out in the rain. And may this monsoon bring lots of luck, health, happiness to all of you. And have a great monsoon hit. Enjoy the rain at midnight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

In the video, the Dabangg and Simmba actor can be seen soaking in the rain while speaking into a microphone. Along with the clip, he captioned the post, “The rain returns. So do the memories.”

Sonu’s post came on a day when Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city as well as neighbouring Palghar district.

A few days earlier, the actor had also shared another nostalgic moment from his life while travelling on the Vande Bharat Express. Recalling his struggling days, Sonu praised the transformation of Indian Railways and wrote, “Thank you, Indian Railways, for upgrading the everyday journey and quality of life of millions of common Indians.”

Also Read : Sonu Sood reacts to Punjab’s stray dog removal drive; actor says “Let us raise our voice for the voiceless”

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