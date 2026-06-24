Actor Vijay Varma has spoken about his approach to selecting film projects, stating that the script is the primary criterion he considers, above star names, production banners, or market trends.

Vijay Varma reveals his formula for choosing scripts: “First and foremost, I have to love it”

Sharing his process, Varma said: “If you are not enjoying reading it, there is no chance you are going to enjoy watching it on the screen. First and foremost, I have to love it. It has to be so gripping. That is the first criteria. The script has to work for me. I don’t care if there are big names involved, this and that. If the script is not working, it is not working. I have said no to a lot of such scripts.”

Elaborating further, Varma said: “I think, I have got fairly decent at choosing the right scripts. So, yeah, it has to completely grip me. Now, I want to see if it’s a leading role. I want to make sure it is something that I have not done before. And eventually, I want to see who the director is. If the director is good, then you know that even a decent script can turn into something special.”

Varma was last seen headlining Matka King, the eight-episode crime drama created by Nagraj Manjule that premiered on April 17, 2026, on Prime Video. Following the show's successful run, Varma has already wrapped filming for Netflix's upcoming corporate thriller Family Business, where he stars alongside Anil Kapoor. He also has Lust Stories 3, Bun Tikki, the action thriller Antony and Matka King 2, as well as an unannounced project in the pipeline.

Also Read: Anjali Anand on working with Riteish Deshmukh in Dhamaal 4, “I was a fan of his work, now I’m a fan of the person too”

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