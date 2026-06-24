TVF founder Arunabh Kumar shares memorable moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “As creators we could not have been happier than this”

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recently shared a picture with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a recent summit, drawing widespread attention online. The photograph came shortly after the Prime Minister’s interaction with Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar at the event, a moment that was also highlighted on his social media. With members of the Panchayat team participating in a panel discussion and Arunabh Kumar present at the summit, the interaction quickly became a talking point among fans of the beloved series.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar shares memorable moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “As creators we could not have been happier than this”

Taking to his Instagram, Arunabh Kumar, wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji at the Republic Summit 2026 and hear his inspiring words for a Nation First approach to making India a Superpower...

He met few select Cast members from Panchayat - Vinod, Banrakas & Kranti Devi (Ashok Bhai, Durgesh Bhai & Sunita Ji) who were completely surprised when he spoke one of their dialogues in the interaction...as creators we could not have been happier than this... Grateful to Panchayat & TVF team especially Deepak Mishra our Direcror (who could not come cause he is shooting next season) and writer Chandan, President Vijay Koshy sir and all cast with the faith & support of Prime Video team, who have created something which has won the hearts across India.

Thank you to Arnab Goswami & Republic team for having us there."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arunabh Kumar (@arunabhkumar)



The moment arrives at a time when Panchayat continues to enjoy unprecedented popularity. One of TVF’s most celebrated creations, the series has successfully completed four seasons and remains one of the most loved shows in the country, with anticipation already building for its fifth season.

First launched in 2020, Panchayat struck a chord with audiences through its authentic portrayal of rural India and its heartwarming story of an engineering graduate navigating life as a village panchayat secretary. Over the years, the show has become a cultural phenomenon, earning acclaim for its simplicity, humour, emotional depth and relatable characters.

The series has also received significant recognition across award platforms, including honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards 2025 and the Iconic Gold Awards 2026. Beyond the accolades, Panchayat has become a social media sensation and has introduced audiences to some of the industry’s most loved performers, including Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik, Ashok Pathak, Durgesh Kumar and several others.

The success of Panchayat is reflective of TVF’s larger storytelling journey. Over the years, the studio has consistently delivered relatable and impactful content that resonates across generations. Most recently, TVF dominated conversations at Prime Video Presents with an extensive slate of announcements. From films like Vvan and College Fest to new shows such as Pyramid and Vansh, along with fresh seasons of Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone and Sandeep Bhaiya, the studio unveiled one of the strongest and most diverse lineups of the evening.

As TVF continues to expand its storytelling universe and Panchayat’s popularity reaches new heights, Arunabh Kumar’s latest post serves as another reminder of the cultural footprint the studio has created through stories that remain deeply rooted in the Indian experience.

Also Read : Arunabh Kumar expresses gratitude to Ranvir Shorey for TVF’s Sapne vs Everyone, says, “Wished to work with him since Khosla Ka Ghosla”

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