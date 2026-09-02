Sonu said the team is assessing the needs of affected communities and will continue sending assistance from India in the coming months.

Sonu Sood reaches Nepal with relief supplies for flood victims: ‘We just want to be with the people and will try to bring their lives back”

Sonu Sood has travelled to Nepal to extend support to people affected by the devastating floods that hit several parts of the country last week. His Sood Charity Foundation has brought essential relief supplies from India and is coordinating assistance for communities impacted by the disaster.

Sonu Sood reaches Nepal with relief supplies for flood victims: ‘We just want to be with the people and will try to bring their lives back”

Speaking to ANI, Sood said his team’s immediate focus was to reach out to flood victims, understand their requirements and provide them with necessary support. He emphasised that the relief initiative is not limited to the immediate aftermath of the floods and that his foundation plans to continue helping affected communities in the months ahead.

“We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track),” he said.

The relief material being distributed includes blankets and food supplies. According to Sood, his team is also speaking with people on the ground to understand what additional resources are required. Based on those needs, the foundation plans to arrange and send further assistance from India.

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arrives in Kathmandu to distribute relief to Nepali flood victims He says, "We are here to meet flood victims and to distribute relief material to them. We will try to build their lives again. We have brought a lot of blankets and food… pic.twitter.com/6rONSZfxjD — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

He added, “I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We got a lot of blankets and food material. We are still asking them what they need, we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people.”

Sood also stressed that the foundation intends to maintain its relief efforts even after the immediate crisis subsides. Sonu said, “But we will make sure that not only this month but also in coming months, the relief keeps coming.”

The floods have resulted in significant loss of life and widespread disruption in Nepal. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 939 people have died, while 3,925 remain missing, including 592 foreign nationals.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut vs EVERYONE: Why does Bollywood’s ‘moral referee’ have an opinion on Kriti, Taapsee, Sonu Sood and almost everybody else?

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