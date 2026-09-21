Sonal Chauhan talks about her age-gap romance with Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur: The Movie: “We did not try to show anywhere that there is no age gap”

Sonal Chauhan, who is currently seen as Mumtaz Bibi in Mirzapur: The Movie, has spoken about her journey in the film industry, including her career phase after her debut film Jannat. The actor also discussed how she landed the role in the Mirzapur franchise, working with Ravi Kishan and the age gap between their characters.

Sonal Chauhan talks about her age-gap romance with Ravi Kishan in Mirzapur: The Movie: “We did not try to show anywhere that there is no age gap”

Sonal revealed that her association with Mirzapur happened unexpectedly. She had initially met director Gurmeet Singh for a different project. During their conversation, he mentioned that the casting for Mirzapur had already been completed, but later told her about a character that was still available.

“When I met my director, Gurmeet Singh, I did not meet him for Mirzapur. It was for something else. In that conversation, he told me that Mirzapur's casting has been done and they are going on tour soon. Ten minutes into that meeting, he said, ‘Well, actually, you know what, there is this one character which is still remaining.’ So, I honestly feel that it is just destiny, and Mumtaz BB was meant to happen to me,” she recalled.

Sonal said she knew she was entering a largely male-dominated world when she signed the project but did not expect the response to Mumtaz. “When I signed Mirzapur, I knew that I was entering a male-dominated world. I honestly did not expect that Mumtaz would be received so beautifully,” she said.

The actor also praised Ravi Kishan, who plays Babban in the film. “He is a Member of Parliament. He is a superstar. But when he is on set, all he brings is honesty. And that is what the audience connects with,” she said.

Addressing the age gap between their characters, Sonal said the makers did not attempt to hide it. “We did not try to show anywhere that there is no age gap. It was absolutely clear that there is an age gap.” She added that stories associated with gangsters, where older men are involved with younger women, were taken into account while developing Mumtaz and Babban's relationship.

Sonal also reflected on the challenges she faced after Jannat. Although the film and her character Zoya remain an important part of her career, she admitted that she was too young and inexperienced to navigate the industry at the time.

“After I did Jannat, I was immature. I was very young at that time. I did not have anyone to guide me in the film industry. I didn't know how to work here. So, I didn't get a lot of offers or the kind of work that I wanted to do at that time,” she recalled.

She later explored opportunities in the South Indian film industry. While she feels her journey did not unfold exactly as she had imagined, Sonal said she has no regrets about the decisions she made. Reflecting on the difficult phases, she added, “There have been challenging times. There have been frustrations. There have been times where I didn't know what was going to happen.”

Also Read : Box Office Estimate Day 3: Mirzapur clocks Rs. 93 crore opening weekend; jumps to Rs. 37 crores on Sunday

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