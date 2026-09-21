In an exclusive chat, the actor-producer opened up about her leadership instincts, the kind of films she wants to helm and why “very real” acting remains her benchmark.

Shehnaaz Gill is in the middle of a busy promotional run for her latest Punjabi release, Singh Vs Kaur 2, which hit cinemas on September 11. But beyond the current film, the actor-producer is already mapping out the next phase of her career—and it includes stepping behind the camera.

EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS her dream to direct an intense romance film; says, “The symptoms of a director are there”

In a candid conversation with Bollywood Hungama about the boxes she has already ticked—Hindi films, Punjabi cinema, music and production — Shehnaaz confirmed that direction is firmly on her radar. “I’ll direct. Right now, I feel that for direction, I have that leadership quality within me. I also know how to control people. The symptoms of a director are there. But I feel I can assist well. So I will assist,” she said.

Her choice of words — “leadership quality” and “know how to control people”— showcases that for Shehnaaz, the transition to direction appears less like a distant dream and more like a logical extension of skills she believes she already possesses. The mention of assisting suggests she may first explore assistant-direction roles or closely shadow directors before taking the helm herself.

When asked what kind of film she would enjoy directing, she kept it simple but specific. On the genre front, she said: “Romance. Intense.” The preference aligns with her own screen choices, which have often leaned into emotionally charged, relationship-driven narratives across Hindi and Punjabi projects.

While the interview touched on future ambitions, Shehnaaz also reiterated her commitment to grounded performances. Throughout the discussion, she emphasized a preference for “very real” acting, indicating that any directorial venture would likely prioritize naturalism over stylisation. This approach fits her trajectory so far, where she has balanced mass appeal with character-driven roles in both industries.

With Singh Vs Kaur 2 now in theatres, Shehnaaz continues to straddle multiple entertainment lanes—films, music and production—while keeping the door open for direction. Her confidence in her leadership abilities, coupled with a clear genre leaning, suggests that if and when she directs, the project will likely be an intense romance built around authentic performances.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill on shelved film 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh: “Kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hoti hai”

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