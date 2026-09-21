Kunal Kemmu has spoken about his experience of directing Preity Zinta in Vibe during an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama. For Kemmu, the collaboration was also a new experience as he was directing an actor he had grown up watching on the big screen.

EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu admits, “I was slightly intimidated by Preity Zinta when I first met her”

Talking about his first interaction with Preity, Kemmu said, “I never expected it to be easy. She is someone you grew up watching, loving as an audience. I had never met her in life. So, for me she is a star who I have seen on the big screen and from far away. I have always been Googly-eyed and said, ‘Oh my God, that’s Preity Zinta’. Now I am going to tell her what to do. So, I was also slightly intimidated to be honest right from the first time I met her.”

Kemmu also spoke about Preity’s personality and how their conversations would sometimes take them away from the work they had initially planned. He said, “She is a very fun person, actually. She will talk to you about everything under the sun. And suddenly, you will be like, ‘Why was I here? Oh, I was here to pitch the film’.”

Over time, however, Kemmu and Preity developed an understanding of each other’s working styles. He added, “Over a period of time, we understood each other’s sensibilities and how to reach out to each other. I really enjoyed this process because this was the other thing that I got to learn on this film where I am working with someone who is not just a senior actor but also someone who has been a star. So, it was my first interaction of directing a star in that sense.”

For Kemmu, Vibe therefore became an opportunity to learn as a director while working with an actor he had admired for years. The film also brought a different professional equation between the two, with Kemmu also stepping behind the camera and Preity taking on the role of the actor.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Preity Zinta says, “Kunal Kemmu isn’t the funny guy you see in the scene, he is a tough taskmaster”

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