Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently opened up about the early days of their relationship during their appearance on Double Date, hosted by Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The couple revealed that Salman Khan, who had helped introduce them, had realised they were more than just friends long before they acknowledged it publicly.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals Salman Khan knew about her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal before they admitted it: “Dikh raha hai sab”

Recalling the moment, Zaheer said Salman had sensed their relationship even before they spoke to him about it: "Salman Khan saw us before we told him. He had already found out."

Sonakshi admitted that despite repeatedly denying their relationship, Salman was unconvinced: "There was a full vibe going on and he's not stupid. He saw us. Whenever he used to ask me, we would deny it and say, 'Aisa kuch nahi hai.' Then one day he said, 'Dekho, ek din tum log ka break-up hoga. Tu yahan se aake royegi, woh wahan se aake royega. I love you both and I don't want to take sides.' We were stunned because he had completely figured it out."

She further shared that Salman later made it even more obvious that he knew what was going on during a trekking trip: "He walked up to Zaheer and simply said, 'Dikh raha hai sab.'"

According to the couple, that brief remark left them surprised, as it made them realise they had not been able to hide their feelings from him.

The episode also features Sonakshi and Zaheer reflecting on the early phase of their relationship, the people who witnessed their journey from the beginning, and the memories that eventually led to their marriage.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gets candid about content creation; says, “I’m not making it my main source of income”

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