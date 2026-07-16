Sohail Khan revealed why he wanted to name his son Ram Khan and how Seema Sajdeh unexpectedly chose the name Nirvaan on Alliance.

Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name his son ‘Ram Khan’; shares how Nirvaan got his name

Sohail Khan recently reunited with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance, where the former couple reflected on their family and shared a heartwarming anecdote about their eldest son, Nirvaan Khan. During the conversation, Sohail revealed that he had originally wanted to name his son "Ram Khan," but a moment in the hospital changed everything.

Sohail Khan reveals he wanted to name his son ‘Ram Khan’; shares how Nirvaan got his name

The discussion began when actor Aly Goni praised Sohail and Seema's sons, describing them as well-mannered. He also remarked that Nirvaan bears a striking resemblance to his father. Reacting to the comment, Sohail opened up about how his eldest son got his name.

Sohail Khan wanted to name his son 'Ram Khan'

Recalling the conversation he had with Seema before Nirvaan's birth, Sohail said they had made a light-hearted agreement about who would choose the baby's name. He said, "When Seema was carrying Nirvaan, tab humne masti mazak main decide kiya tha ki agar ladka hua toh main naam rakhunga aur ladki hui toh Seema will name her. Mera yeh tha, ki main aapne bete ka naam Ram Khan rakhna chahta tha. We are very secular that way."

Seema Sajdeh's first words after childbirth changed everything

However, Sohail revealed that things took an unexpected turn after Seema gave birth: "When Seema came into consciousness after giving birth, she had also thought of a name in her mind. The doctor said it's a boy, so I entered the room, she looked at me, and she was a little drowsy, and said, 'How's Nirvaan doing?' She said it in a way I didn't want to change after that."

The actor added that the name stayed with him from that moment, and they eventually named their son Nirvaan. Sohail also shared that, much like his name, Nirvaan has a calm personality.

Sohail and Seema continue to co-parent after divorce

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh got married in 1998 after eloping despite opposition from their families. They welcomed two sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan, during their marriage and remained together for more than two decades before officially divorcing in 2022.

Despite ending their marriage, the two have maintained an amicable relationship while co-parenting their children.

Also Read: Alliance: Soha Ali Khan makes surprise entry as host; Sohail Khan says, “Yeh ek aisa show hai jo unpredictable hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.