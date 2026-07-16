Mass filmmaker Milap Zaveri is gearing for the release of his next directorial, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which launches Aman Indra Kumar and also stars a fresh face, Akanksha Sharma. It releases on July 24, that is, a week after The Odyssey and a week before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Milap explained the reason behind the release strategy.

EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri opens up on releasing Tera Yaar Hoon Main between The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day: “The Odyssey belongs to a completely different genre…”

When asked whether the idea was to secure a relatively uncluttered release window, Milap Zaveri clarified, “The India Story and Khushali Kumar’s film (Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi), are also releasing on July 24. However, no big-budget Hindi film is arriving in cinemas that day, and there is no major English release either. So, we felt it was a good date. By then, Dhamaal 4 would have completed two weeks, while Welcome To The Jungle would be nearing the end of its run.”

He continued, “The Odyssey belongs to a completely different genre. Ours is a small film, and we are hoping for strong word of mouth so that audiences give it a chance and exit the theatre feeling that we have made a sweet film.”

Milap Zaveri then stated, “I cannot compare with any other film. It’s too early and wrong to do that, but today, Main Vaapas Aaunga vaapas aayi! It’s terrific the way the film fought back and managed to get a success tag. In other words, the audience decides whether they like a film or not. I hope audiences like Tera Yaar Hoon Main and fall in love with Aman and Akanksha. More than my own success, what matters to me is seeing the two of them succeed. I want the world to appreciate and applaud them. That is the mission of this film. I am extremely proud of both of them, and I am certain they have a bright future ahead.”

Tera Yaar Hoon Main had a grand launch in November 2024, which was graced by superstars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn. Will they and other stars attend the film’s premiere? Milap replied, “Indu ji (Indra Kumar) would be the best person to answer that question. I am sure that if Indu ji holds a premiere and invites them, they will come to bless Aman, Akanksha and the film at large.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Milap Zaveri reveals Tera Yaar Hoon Main actor Aman Indra Kumar recreated scenes from Simmba and PK for his showreel: “Drama and emotion are his greatest strengths”; says Akanksha Sharma was confirmed after one screen test: “She cried WITHOUT glycerin; we didn’t test anyone else”

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.