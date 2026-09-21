Rohed Khan’s stint in the Bigg Boss 20 house may have come to an end, but the contestant walked out with words of appreciation from none other than host Salman Khan. Rohed has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the season.

Bigg Boss 20: Rohed Khan exits as FIRST eviction, Salman Khan says, “Well played with dignity”

As Rohed prepared to bid farewell to the house, Salman Khan acknowledged his journey and appreciated the way he carried himself during his time on the show. Salman praised Rohed for maintaining his dignity through the highs and lows of the Bigg Boss experience.

Addressing him, Salman said, “Job well done. Well played with dignity. Your are a good man.”

The appreciation made Rohed’s final moments on the show particularly meaningful. During his stint, he found himself navigating changing equations, nominations and different dynamics inside the house, while getting the opportunity to showcase his personality to the audience.

The farewell also turned into a memorable exchange when Rohed opened up about his desire to work with Salman in the future. Expressing his admiration for the superstar, Rohed said, “I really want to work with you.”

Salman’s response left the door open for a possible collaboration someday. Salman Khan told Rohed, “One day we will work.”

The encouraging exchange added an emotional touch to Rohed’s exit and gave his Bigg Boss journey a positive closing moment.

Although his Bigg Boss 20 journey has concluded, Rohed’s exit was marked by Salman’s appreciation for the way he conducted himself with dignity. With Salman Khan's words of encouragement and the possibility of working together in the future, Rohed left the show on a memorable note.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij, Mary Kom lock horns after Love Gill provokes boxer over ration task, watch promo!

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