Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, Ajinkya Deo, Shobhna, sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Swami Ramdev, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and others attended the grand trailer launch of Ramayana held in Delhi. The event was hosted by Kumar Vishwas, who has also contributed to the film in a big way. He narrated a very fascinating anecdote.

Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Shreya Ghoshal, A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer recorded Ram-Sita swayamvar song as Namit Malhotra celebrated his marriage anniversary

Kumar Vishwas began by saying, “We can afford to forget any day, but not our marriage anniversary. We can’t even afford to work on that day.” Turning to Swami Ramdev, who’s unmarried, Kumar joked, “Aap uss anubhav se nahin guzre hai. Aap saubhagyashali hai!”

He then continued, “A R Rahman, Hans Zimmer and we were all recording a song about Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwati Sita’s swayamvar. One of the greatest singers of our time, Shreya Ghoshal, was the singer for the song. We learned that Namit bhai’s wife is coming to the studio sometime. We all assumed that she was coming to witness the recording. It was 11 or 11:30 at night. When she came, she told us, ‘It’s our marriage anniversary today’. Namit said, ‘We are recording a song. Studio aa jaana. Wahin cake kaatenge aur wahin celebrate karenge’. It’s a different matter that the anniversary song was sung by the biggest singer of our time and the biggest musicians at present (smiles).”

Namit Malhotra, in his speech, said, “Kumar ji has been an important part of our journey. There are 300 versions of Ramayana and hence, 300 points-of-view. We wanted to be sure we don’t do anything that would hurt people’s sentiments. Hence, we used to call Kumar ji and ask for guidance.”

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma impressed the audience with his performance in the beginning. Namit revealed, “In addition to Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, Rishab will also be contributing his talent to Ramayana.”

Ramayana is a two-part saga with the first part releasing on Diwali 2026. As for the second part, it'll arrive on the big screen on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Ramayana Delhi trailer launch: Sai Pallavi says, “On the sets, I would meditate and say, ‘Sita Maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film’”

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