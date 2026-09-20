Lyricist Sameer had a conversation with Komal Nahta, during which he went down memory lane and shared several anecdotes related to prominent films and stars. He also spoke about the importance of music in cinema.

SHOCKING: Sameer reveals, “Nadeem Saifi heard Zamaana Deewana’s script and told Ramesh Sippy, ‘Aisi WAHIYAAD kahani maine nahin suni’!”

Sameer said, “A film can become a hit even without a song. For example, a film like Kanoon (1960) did work. But viewers will go to watch such films once. Film ki repeat value gaana hota tha. Once you see the film and know it story, toh aap baar baar kya wohi dekhne jaoge? During Aashiqui (1990), I witnessed viewers entering the theatre to see the song. Once the song would end, they would go out, have tea and then come back again to catch the next song. They had calculated the gap between the two songs and would enter the theatre accordingly! Imagine the importance of music. Also, in the 90s, we gave maximum hits with newcomers. Phool Aur Kaante (1991) was Ajay Devgn’s first film. Kya music tha uss film ka.”

He then spoke about music director Nadeem Saifi of Nadeem-Shravan fame, “Nadeem saw Ajay Devgn and told director Kuku Kohli, ‘Isko mat leke aana. Mujhe depression ho jaayega. How will we be inspired to write songs? Tumko yehi ek actor mila tha.’ But when he saw him in the film, he congratulated him. He accepted that (he made a mistake). I don’t know if Kuku ever told Ajay about this episode!”

Sameer continued, “That’s how Nadeem is. He would not mince words. Ramesh Sippy offered a film to us, Zamaana Deewana (1995; starring Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon). We did the film eventually. Ramesh ji narrated the film to us for 2 ½ hours and then asked him, ‘Nadeem bhai, kaisa laga?’. Any other person would hesitate, especially when sitting in front of such a big director. But Nadeem told him, ‘Aisi wahiyaad kahani maine nahin suni’ (laughs)!”

Also Read: Kajol talks about AI vs human creativity: “A machine has thoughts already in a library”

More Pages: Zamaana Deewana Box Office Collection

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