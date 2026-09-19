The veteran star argues that while AI can replicate existing forms, only humans can conjure emotions and perspectives that have never existed before.

After more than three decades in Hindi cinema, Kajol Devgn remains one of the industry’s most distinctive voices, known for performances that blend emotional depth with individuality across genres—from Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Gupt, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan and Maa. As Artificial Intelligence increasingly enters conversations around filmmaking and storytelling, Kajol has weighed in on why she believes human creativity cannot be replaced by a machine.

Kajol talks about AI vs human creativity: “A machine has thoughts already in a library”

Kajol drew a clear line between algorithmic output and human imagination. “A machine has thoughts that are already there in a library, but human beings have the capacity to create emotions and feelings that may have never existed before,” said Kajol Devgn.

She explained that AI works by drawing from existing information and prior work. “If you give AI a prompt and say, write a poem for me, write a haiku poem for me of five lines, or write an Urdu poem for me of five lines, it probably would be able to do it very well. I wouldn’t say brilliantly, but very well,” she said.

However, Kajol stressed that a top-tier human writer brings something machines cannot replicate. “But at the same time, if you got a writer or an author to write it, a very, very good writer and an author to write it, there would be something in it that is just not there. That is not there with the machine,” she added.

In her view, the difference lies in perspective and originality. “A machine has thoughts that have already been produced before. That is what a library is. But I think human beings are capable of creating something different and looking at things from a unique perspective that is human,” Kajol said.

Kajol’s comments arrive as AI tools gain traction in content creation, script development and visual effects, sparking debate about authorship and authenticity in entertainment. For an actor whose career has span eras of technological change, her stance underscores a belief that the core of storytelling—emotion, feeling and a uniquely human point of view—remains beyond the reach of algorithms.

Also Read: Kajol can own any silhouette: Here are 5 power-dressing looks that prove it

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