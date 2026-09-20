The actress gave fans a glimpse into the Kapoor family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, from Bappa’s arrival and pooja to visarjan.

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of Ganpati celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu Kapoor; see her festive looks

Alia Bhatt has given fans a glimpse into the Kapoor family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel featuring several moments from the past week, including the arrival of Ganpati at the Kapoor household, family celebrations and her festive looks.

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of Ganpati celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha and Neetu Kapoor; see her festive looks

The photos captured Alia Bhatt participating in the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha Kapoor and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. The actress also shared glimpses of herself performing the pooja and aarti during the celebrations.

Among the highlights of the carousel were Alia’s multiple ethnic looks. The actress was seen in traditional outfits, including a pink look and a yellow ensemble that caught attention. The festive wardrobe added to the celebratory mood of the pictures as Alia documented different moments from the week.

The Ganpati celebrations also brought together members of Alia Bhatt’s family. Her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were among those who joined the Kapoor family for the festivities, along with other close family members.

Alia also shared moments from the visarjan ceremony as the family bid adieu to Bappa. The actress’ carousel thus offered a glimpse of the celebrations from the arrival of Ganpati to the concluding visarjan rituals.

Interestingly, alongside the Ganpati celebrations, Alia included another look in the same Instagram carousel. The actress was seen wearing a silver saree during a photoshoot, adding another fashion moment to her social media update. Sharing the pictures, Alia captioned the post, “the week that was” and added, “गणपती बाप्पा मोरया”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)



On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Alpha, which released a couple of months ago. The actress is now gearing up for the release of Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is expected to release on January 21.

With her latest Instagram post, Alia Bhatt offered fans a personal glimpse into her festive week, bringing together family moments, traditional celebrations and her ethnic fashion looks in one carousel.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt recalls Raha’s first word and her “fight” with Ranbir Kapoor over the milestone: “I have it on video. So anybody who needs proof…”

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