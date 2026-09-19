The Chief Minister met the team during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and extended his wishes following the film’s response.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently met the team of Hanuman Ansh Varsha, the Chief Minister’s official residence in Mumbai, during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The meeting came amid the film receiving attention following its theatrical release, with Fadnavis congratulating director Vishal Chaturvedi and the team on their work.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Hanuman Ansh team at his residence Varsha; congratulates Vishal Chaturvedi

Fadnavis took to social media to share a glimpse of the meeting and conveyed his wishes to the Hanuman Ansh team. Sharing the update, he wrote, “It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours!”

The meeting brought the filmmaker and members of the Hanuman Ansh team together with the Maharashtra Chief Minister during the festive period. Fadnavis’s message also highlighted the team’s visit to Varsha to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.

It was great to have team 'Hanuman Ansh’ at Varsha, last evening, to seek blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Congratulated Vishal Chaturvedi and team on their great work and wished more success in all the endeavours! वर्षा, मुंबई येथे गणपती बाप्पांच्या दर्शनासाठी आलेल्या ‘हनुमान अंश’… pic.twitter.com/EQJZPQ61Q5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 19, 2026



Hanuman Ansh is a biographical film written, directed and produced by Vishal Chaturvedi under his banner, Swambhu Media Network. The film is the first instalment of a planned trilogy and is based on Chaturvedi’s book ‘Divine Detour: That Changed My Life’, which draws from the life of spiritual figure Neem Karoli Baba.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles, along with Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel and Neha Paranjpe, among others.

Hanuman Ansh follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan, who grows up in pre-Independence India and leaves home following the death of his mother in search of God. His journey takes him across Northern India and eventually leads to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.

Since its release, the film has generated discussion around its subject and storytelling, with audience response contributing to its visibility beyond its initial release. The film has also received appreciation from members of the film fraternity, who shared several posts applauding the film and its cast and crew.

The meeting with Fadnavis adds another public moment to the film’s ongoing journey, as Chaturvedi and his team continue to take Hanuman Ansh to audiences.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Why Hanuman Ansh WON’T be India’s official entry to the Oscars this year; producer Namrata Singh makes an honest confession

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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