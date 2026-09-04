Shobhinav Satya on unexpectedly playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh; says, “Baba had already sent me prepared for the character”

Shobhinaw Satyaa’s journey to playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh took an unexpected turn when he was initially working behind the camera as an assistant director and handling props on the set. What began as a behind-the-scenes role eventually led him to portray the spiritual figure after the film’s original lead actor suddenly fell ill.

Shobhinav Satya on unexpectedly playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh; says, “Baba had already sent me prepared for the character”

According to Shobhinaw, the director noticed him on the set and was struck by his resemblance to Neem Karoli Baba. The similarity became even more apparent when archival photographs of Baba from his younger years were compared with the actor’s appearance.

Shobhinaw explained that he had joined the project as an assistant director and had not initially entered the film with the intention of acting. However, circumstances surrounding the lead actor changed the course of the project, prompting the director to consider him for the role.

He said, “I came into this film as an assistant director. Now, if I had come into this film as an actor, then sir would have told me that I had to do certain things. Maybe if I was a non-vegetarian, I would have said, ‘Yes sir, now I will quit non-veg, I will quit this, I will do that.’ But things are happening completely the opposite way with me here.”

Shobhinav Satya who played Neeb Karori Baba in Hanuman Ansh experienced the biggest miracle🔥 >He was working behind the camera handling props >Suddenly original lead actor fell sick >Director noticed Shobhinav on set & saw a striking resemblance to Neem Karoli Baba >Archival… pic.twitter.com/GkdNMXjSPd — Chota Don (@choga_don) September 4, 2026

The actor further revealed that the director’s decision was not made overnight. Having worked as an assistant director for nearly 15 days, Shobhinaw had already spent considerable time on the set, allowing the director to observe his behaviour and daily habits closely. According to him, several aspects of his lifestyle already aligned with what was required for the character.

Shobhinaw revealed that he had been a vegetarian for the past eight years and did not consume meat or other non-vegetarian food. He also said that he consciously avoided using certain words in his everyday conversations, despite them being considered ordinary by others.

Looking at the experience from a spiritual perspective, Shobhinaw felt that he had already been prepared for the role. He believed that several changes people may experience after attending the mela had, in his case, taken place much earlier.

He said, “So all these things, Baba had already sent me prepared for the character. So what happens is, when the mela happens, the things that happen to people later had already happened to me earlier.”

Also Read : Hanuman Ansh Box Office: 14.14x multiple puts it ahead of Kantara, The Kashmir Files on Aamir Khan’s longevity formula

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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