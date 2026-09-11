Shobhaa De has shared her reaction to Mirzapur: The Movie, admitting that the film did not work for her despite the popularity of the franchise. Shobhaa revealed that she had never watched the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur before deciding to watch its big-screen spin-off, directed by Gurmeet Singh. After watching the film, she said she was left questioning the decision to make it.

Shobhaa De calls Mirzapur: The Movie ‘Monotonous’; says, “Maybe, It’s meant for men”

In an Instagram Reel shared on Thursday, Shobhaa said, “All I can say is Mirzapur: The Movie maybe should not have been made at all.” She explained that she went into the theatre with expectations because of the franchise’s popularity and the buildup around the film. “I went here with a lot of expectations, given the whole hype and the whole buildup to the brand Mirzapur. I came away feeling, ‘What the hell is going on?,’” she said.

While Shobhaa was critical of several aspects of the film, she praised its ensemble cast. She particularly highlighted Ravi Kishan’s performance as Babban Babua Yadav, calling it “brilliant”, while describing Ali Fazal’s portrayal of Guddu as “unbelievably good”. However, she was less impressed with Pankaj Tripathi’s performance as Kaleen Bhaiya.

“Mr. Tripathi playing Mr. Tripathi has become a bit too monotonous,” Shobhaa said, adding, “The same old expressions, the same old delivery.”

She also commented on the intimate scene between Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi. Shobhaa said she was surprised to see Tripathi, whom she referred to as “Mr. Goodie-Goodie”, doing “a full-on sex scene”. She described Dugal’s character as “Lady Macbeth” and “vamp-ish”.

Among her other concerns were the film’s violence and storyline. Shobhaa described it as “Otherwise violence of every conceivable kind for no reason” and complained about “a story that goes nowhere.”

The columnist also admitted that she fell asleep during the film for “something like 15 minutes”. According to her, two women sitting behind her were also “snoring”. Summing up her reaction, she said, “Maybe, it’s meant for men. It wasn’t meant for me.”

In her caption, Shobhaa revealed that she spent Rs 900 on the ticket and another Rs 260 on bhelpuri. She said she spent close to four hours “wondering why I was watching a movie which had multiple set pieces randomly strung together.”

Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2018 and has completed three seasons. Mirzapur: The Movie released in cinemas on September 4, with several original cast members returning, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Harshita Gaur, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Rajesh Tailang. Jeetendra Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee have also joined the ensemble cast.

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