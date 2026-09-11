Meghna Gulzar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Gulzar attended the song launch of Daayra at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. The event started very late but Kareena took the cake with her answers.

Kareena Kapoor REACTS to her ‘expressive’ avatar at Daayra trailer launch: “Launch pe maine sau expressions diye kyunki film mein mauka nahin mila!”; opens up on film releasing 3 days before birthday: “Want audience to give me a birthday present”

Kareena Kapoor Khan began by saying, “I am actually nervous for the first time because sharing the stage with Gulzar saab is a very, very, very big moment for any actor. Since childhood, I have seen his films. My mother-in-law, Sharmila ji (Sharmila Tagore), had the opportunity to work in so many films with him. The circle is complete because her daughter-in-law got to work with his daughter! Woh career hi kya hai agar uss career mein ek Gulzar saab ka gaana na ho! For me, it’s a full circle. I am just really happy that I got to work, sit next to you and under your blessings and wings, I got this opportunity to work with Meghna!”

A touched Gulzar replied, “Bahut, bahut shukriya, beta, and all my blessings to all of you.”

Kareena is said to be the queen of expressions and she was asked about it. She said, “Meghna is a taskmaster! She knows how to keep everyone in control. Her personality is such that she is loving and kind and yet she has that command on the set. I have worked with many directors in 26 years of my career. I have had great relationships with them. But with Meghna, it was like I had to always be in check. Even when I would be coming to shoot, I was like, ‘No, no, we have to reach half an hour before! I don’t want Meghna to get upset about anything’ (laughs). So, after 26 years, to have that makes me feel like a newcomer. It keeps us going as actors.”

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She raised laughs as she said, “My character Ajooni is very restrained. As you guys know, I am very expressive. Trailer launch pe maine sau expressions diye. Mujhe film mein mauka nahin mila; isliye maine trailer launch pe kar diya!”

She joked, “In many shots, the camera was always on my face. But my legs were always shaking as I would wonder woh Bebo wala expression kab aayega! And she’d be like ‘No’!”

Then, on an emotional note, Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “I can’t wait for September 18, the day Daayra releases. I want the audience to give me a birthday present as my birthday is on September 21. Hence, I am sure it's going to be amazing (smiles).”

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on raising Taimur and Jeh: “I always tell my son, if he wants to cry, he should go ahead”; reveals her favourite scene in Daayra: “I didn’t need any glycerine; I was NATURALLY choked”

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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