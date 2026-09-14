Shehnaaz Gill has opened up about her shelved film 100%, which was planned as Sajid Khan’s directorial comeback and was announced with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The actor said she does not dwell too much on projects that do not eventually make it to the screen and believes that sometimes it is better for certain films not to happen.

Shehnaaz Gill on shelved film 100% with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh: “Kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hoti hai”

100% was announced around four years ago, with Shehnaaz, John, Riteish and Nora attached to the project. At the time, the film was seen as an important opportunity for Shehnaaz as she continued her transition from television and reality shows to films. However, the project was eventually shelved.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shehnaaz explained that she prefers not to discuss projects until they are completed, as plans can change at any point. She said, “Main utna serious leti nahin hun in cheezon ko. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki nahin hui acha hua, kyunki kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hoti hai. Jitni der tak tumhara project pura ban ke ready nahi ho jata hai, tab tak baat na karo uski kyunki kabhi bhi kuch bhi ho jata hai. Mujhe pata hai kal ko nahin hua to log sawaal karenge aur main unko jawab kya dungi. Logon ki umeedein bhi ban jati hain, to main wo todna nahin chahti.”

While 100% did not materialise, Shehnaaz has continued working in films, particularly in Punjabi cinema. Her latest release, Singh vs Kaur 2, is currently running in theatres, with Gippy Grewal in the lead role.

Her last Hindi film was Thank You For Coming, which released in 2023. Since then, Shehnaaz has taken on more substantial parts in Punjabi films, while her Hindi film appearances have largely been in shorter roles.

Asked whether she is waiting for the right Hindi project, Shehnaaz said language is no longer the deciding factor for her. Instead, she is looking for roles that leave an impact.

“Mujhe impactful role hi nahin mile. Jo bhi roles maine kiye, wo impactful nahin the. So, I sat with myself and told myself to choose accordingly, irrespective of the language,” she said.

Shehnaaz first gained widespread recognition through Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. She finished as the second runner-up on the reality show, which was won by late actor Sidharth Shukla. Since then, she has continued to expand her work across television and films, with her recent choices reflecting her focus on finding roles that offer greater scope.

Also Read : Shehnaaz Gill calls her Singh vs Kaur 2 role “special”: “It honestly feels like a dream come true”

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