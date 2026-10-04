Sharvari recently took a moment to look back on the simpler times she spent with her childhood friends. The actor shared a picture with her close group of friends on social media, giving her followers a glimpse of their bond and the memories they have shared over the years.

Sharvari shares latest photo with childhood friends alongside a throwback school Pic: “I miss spending my Sunday afternoons…”

In the image, Sharvari can be seen posing with her childhood friends as they come together for a candid moment. Rather than sharing a long note, the actor kept the caption short and personal, expressing how much she misses spending unhurried Sunday afternoons with the group.

Sharing the picture, Sharvari captioned it, “My girls. I miss spending my Sunday afternoons doing absolutely nothinggg with y’all!”

Her message reflected a sense of nostalgia for the days when spending time together did not necessarily involve elaborate plans. The post appeared to celebrate the comfort of longtime friendships and those everyday moments that often become cherished memories over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

Sharvari has often shared glimpses of different aspects of her life with her followers, from professional commitments to personal moments. This latest post offered a more personal glimpse as she reunited virtually with memories of her childhood and the friends who have been part of her journey.

The photograph also highlighted the easy camaraderie shared by the group, with Sharvari choosing to focus on the simple pleasure of being around friends. Her reference to spending Sunday afternoons “doing absolutely nothinggg” captured the relaxed nature of their time together and the nostalgia attached to those familiar routines.

As Sharvari continues to balance her professional commitments, her latest social media post serves as a reminder of the personal connections she values away from her work. By sharing the photograph and expressing that she misses those carefree Sunday afternoons, the actor gave fans a glimpse into a friendship that appears to have remained close over the years.

The post comes across as a simple yet personal tribute to childhood friendships and the comfort of spending time with people who have known you for a long time.

Also Read : Vithya Ramraj’s three-medal Asian Games triumph: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others lead Bollywood’s cheer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.