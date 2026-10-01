Women Supporting Women! Bollywood is in a celebratory mood, and the reason is Vithya Ramraj. The sprinter has won three medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, breaking PT Usha's 42-year-old national record along the way, and the industry's leading ladies have wasted no time in hailing her.

Vithya Ramraj’s three-medal Asian Games triumph: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others lead Bollywood’s cheer

Dia Mirza took to social media to share a series of posts celebrating Vithya's remarkable run. Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dhvani Bhanushali and Sharvari echoed the sentiment by resharing the posts on their own profiles. Alia wrote, "The ladies have done it again," and Sharvari wrote, "Historic!!! Congratulations to our incredible champions!" Fatima penned, "Uff!! The women are killing it!" while Dhvani wrote, "She ran into history today."

The cheers were not limited to Vithya alone. B-town has been rooting for India's women athletes across the board, including Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira and Prachi Choudhary, whose performances have taken the country's sporting pride to another level. It is, quite simply, one queen celebrating another's victory, as it should be.

Vithya's medal run began with a silver in the mixed 4x400m relay, where her late surge helped India finish second in 3:14.46. Four days later, she stepped onto the track for the 400m hurdles with one goal in mind: chasing 54 seconds. She came agonisingly close, clocking 54.75 seconds to clinch bronze and, in the process, smash PT Usha's national record of 55.42 seconds, which had stood for 42 years.

She saved the golden moment for Tuesday, when she joined Kiran Pahal, Machettira Poovamma and Prachi in the Indian women's 4x400m relay team. The quartet clocked 3:29.69 to win gold, handing India its first athletics gold of the Games.

With three medals, a historic record and a nation cheering, Vithya Ramraj's Nagoya campaign has become one of the defining stories of the 2026 Asian Games.

Also Read: Love & War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others celebrate the birthday of Ranbir Kapoor with grand dinner

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