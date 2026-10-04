Ramesh Taurani and Kumar Taurani spoke to Komal Nahta about their journey and experience of working on the music of some important films in their career. They shared fascinating trivia about one of most popular films of Tips Music, Raja Hindustani (1996).

Ramesh Taurani reveals the Raja Hindustani-Jeet song swap: ‘Yaara O Yaara’ was first locked for Aamir Khan’s film

Ramesh Taurani revealed, “During our first sitting of Raja Hindustani, we locked 5 songs. Instead of ‘Kitna Pyaara Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya’, we had initially finalized ‘Yaara O Yaara Milna Humara’. However, Dharmesh Darshan later dropped the song and opted for ‘Kitna Pyaara Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya’ since the line ‘Sabse pyaara mera yaara Raja Hindustani’ could be incorporated into it. It worked perfectly as the film’s title was woven into the lyrics.”

Ramesh added, “Hence, I told Nadeem (of Nadeem-Shravan fame) to lock ‘Kitna Pyaara Tujhe Rab Ne Banaya’. I suggested that we’ll use ‘Yaara O Yaara’ in Jeet (1996). That’s how that song became a part of Jeet.”

Ramesh Taurani continued, “It helps when you have a music director like Dharmesh Darshan. We had a song ‘Aaye Ho Mere Zindagi Mein Tum Baahar Ban Ke’. For its female version, Dharmesh added some lovely 5-6 lines like ‘Mere saath yun hi chalna, badlega rang zamana, par tum nahin badalna, meri maang yun hi bharna, taare hazaar ban ke’. This makes the process very collaborative.”

Also Read: Ramesh Taurani reveals he once REFUSED a film because Suniel Shetty was the hero; “One hour later, his secretary called me”

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