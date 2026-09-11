Sharvari on entering a different era for Main Vaapas Aaunga; says, “I had a lot of fun getting lost in that world”

Sharvari has spoken about her experience working with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on Main Wapas Aaunga, describing her first collaboration with the director as a “huge opportunity.” The actress said the project allowed her to explore a different kind of character and step into a period that was unlike the settings she had previously worked in.

Sharvari on entering a different era for Main Vaapas Aaunga; says, “I had a lot of fun getting lost in that world”

Talking about her experience on the film, Sharvari said she enjoyed working with Imtiaz Ali as well as the rest of the cast and crew. She also recalled getting the opportunity to work with Neelam and Sanjay sir on the project.

“I had a lot of fun working on the film. This was my first collaboration with Imtiaz sir and with Neelam and Sanjay sir and with everyone actually. I had a lot of fun because this is such a beautiful story,” Sharvari said.

The Munjya actress further explained that the period setting gave her the chance to approach her role differently. From the character to the costumes and the overall atmosphere, Sharvari said she enjoyed becoming part of the world created for the film. She noted that the experience helped her explore a different side of herself as an actor.

“I think especially because as an actor, I got a chance to go into a different era. I got a chance to play a different character. I got a chance to play a character where the way people used to dress was different, and I had a lot of fun getting lost in that world.”

Sharvari also spoke about her admiration for Imtiaz Ali’s work and said that getting an opportunity to collaborate with him was meaningful for her.

“And of course, I have always been a fan of Imtiaz sir's work, so this was a huge opportunity for me, and I am very grateful for it.”

In Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari plays Jiya opposite Vedang Raina. The period romantic drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition and follows the relationship between Jiya and Keenu. Diljit Dosanjh plays a character who attempts to uncover the story of his grandfather’s long-lost love. The film was theatrically released on June 12, 2026.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha hits no. 3 on Netflix global top 10

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