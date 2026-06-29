After the release of Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, the actress is now preparing for the July 3 release of YRF Spy Universe film Alpha.

Actor Sharvari is currently looking at two back-to-back theatrical releases in contrasting genres. While Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga has already reached theatres and continues its run, the actress is now gearing up for the release of Yash Raj Films' Alpha, which is slated to hit cinemas on July 3.

Sharvari hopes Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha both strike a chord with audiences: “Winning hearts within a month would be a dream come true”

Reflecting on the response to Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari expressed gratitude towards audiences and credited director Imtiaz Ali for the film's reception. "I've honestly been overwhelmed by the love that Main Vaapas Aaunga is receiving from all quarters. As an actor, you dream of being part of stories that connect with people deeply, and seeing audiences appreciate my performance so wholeheartedly is incredibly humbling and deeply fulfilling. I'm grateful to Imtiaz Ali sir for this huge moment in my career, and I feel all the credit for the success of Main Vaapas Aaunga belongs to him. As a captain of the ship, his vision and his passion for this heartfelt story have resonated with people across the country," she said.

The actress also spoke about her upcoming release Alpha and shared that she hopes both films receive equal appreciation from audiences. She added, "I'm eternally grateful to him for believing in me and to everyone who has watched this special film and embraced it with so much warmth. Moments like these remind me why I fell in love with movies and acting: cinema can spread so much joy and connect us as humans. It's already been such a magical month, and I sincerely hope it continues to be special as I'm also rooting for my film Alpha. I hope to find the same love and support from audiences. Main Vaapas Aaunga and Alpha winning hearts within a period of one month would be a dream come true for me! Right now, I'm just soaking in the gratitude and looking forward to everything that's ahead."

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a romantic drama that released in theatres earlier this month and features Sharvari alongside Vedang Raina. The film has been receiving positive word of mouth since its release.

Meanwhile, Alpha marks the next instalment in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and several other actors featuring in pivotal roles. Positioned as the first female-led film in the spy franchise, Alpha is one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the season and is set to arrive in cinemas on July 3.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari interact with tennis prodigy Srishti Kiran ahead of Alpha release

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