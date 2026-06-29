Actor Suniel Shetty has admitted that he was initially reluctant to join Welcome To The Jungle, but is now delighted that he reconsidered his decision. The Ahmed Khan directorial has reportedly enjoyed a strong opening at the box office.

Suniel Shetty on Welcome To The Jungle success: “We believed brain-rot cinema would also work”

Speaking about his hesitation, Shetty revealed that the film's massive ensemble cast made him question whether every actor would get enough screen space. “Initially I was sceptical about doing it as I wasn’t sure whether justice could be done to so many actors,” he told Mid-Day, referring to the film that boasts a principal cast of over 30 actors. “I knew the script was over-the-top but because I was comfortable with my producer Firoz A Nadiadwallah and Ahmed, I said yes to it.”

The comedy also stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and several others. Since its release, many viewers have compared the film to Ben Stiller's 2008 Hollywood comedy Tropic Thunder, in which a film crew shooting in the jungle unexpectedly finds itself in a real combat situation.

However, Shetty isn't bothered by the comparisons. Sharing his perspective, he said, “Comparisons will keep happening. What makes a difference is the writing, performances, the director’s vision, and our belief that over-the-top, brain rot cinema will also work. We are nobody to judge. Audiences have enjoyed Welcome To The Jungle.”

Following the comedy entertainer, the veteran actor is gearing up for the action thriller Hitman, directed by Sachin Ravi. In the film, Shetty essays the role of a mentor to Tiger Shroff's character. While speculation suggests his character may have grey shades, the actor chose not to reveal much. “I cannot say anything till the producer announces it. Grey is always good, but black never is,” he said.

Shetty also underlined the importance of comedy films alongside grand spectacle-driven cinema like Dhurandhar. Praising filmmaker Aditya Dhar, he remarked, “I love Aditya Dhar’s cinema. For me, entertainment is [a movie] that appeals to kids and families. The way they are going to the theatres for Welcome To The Jungle speaks for itself.”

Also Read : Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Has a VERY GOOD weekend, all set to enter Rs. 100 Crore Club in Week One

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