Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s second song ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ to release on July 1, team behind ‘Tum Hi Aana’ reunites

The makers of Tera Yaar Hoon Main have announced the release of the film’s second song, ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’, on July 1, 2026. The song reunites singer Jubin Nautiyal, composer duo Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, and director Milap Milan Zaveri, who previously collaborated on ‘Tum Hi Aana’.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s second song ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ to release on July 1, team behind ‘Tum Hi Aana’ reunites

Director Milap Milan Zaveri said, “Music has always been one of the strongest emotional pillars of my films, and ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is no exception. Reuniting with Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev, Aditya Dev, and Kunaal Vermaa after the phenomenal love that ‘Tum Hi Aana’ (from Marjaavaan) received felt incredibly special. We shared a wonderful creative journey on that song, and it was exciting to come together again for ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaa’r. While ‘Tum Hi Aana’ created its own legacy, this song has a distinct emotion and story to tell. It’s a heartfelt melody that perfectly complements the world of Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it on 1st July.”

Tera Yaar Hoon Main marks the acting debut of Aman Indra Kumar, who stars opposite Akanksha Sharma. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala.

A Camera Take Films production, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television. The film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Subhash Kale. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film releases in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma express love in Tera Yaar Hoon Main title track; watch

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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